Personal freedom, health concerns main reasons unvaccinated Canadians refuse the jab: poll

Winnipeg -

New data from the Angus Reid Institute sheds light on the top reasons Canadians aren't rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Topping the list - personal freedoms and doubt around the severity of the virus.

Ninety per cent of the unvaccinated surveyed said they believe the health risks of COVID-19 are overstated, while 84 per cent believe their immune system alone is strong enough to fight off the virus.

The poll also shows that misinformation appears to be playing a role, with 55 percent of unvaccinated people agreeing with the statement: “COVID-19 is a conspiracy that is all about government control."

Of the 505 Manitobans polled, 12 per cent are unvaccinated. Of those, 98 per cent say they haven't gotten the jab because they believe COVID-19 is not a serious health threat.

Another key takeaway – men, particularly those aged 18 to 34, refuse to be vaccinated at a higher rate than women. Twelve per cent said of those surveyed they would not get the vaccine.

The online survey was conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 with randomized sample of 5,011 Canadian adults.

The full results from the poll can be found here.