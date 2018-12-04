Proposed changes to Manitoba law will allow personal health information to be released without consent where someone is deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Right now confidential records can only be shared if there is an immediate threat.

The amendments allow trustees such as hospitals to release information about a patient without consent to prevent or lesson safety risks.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen tabled the bill Tuesday with Bonnie Bricker watching from the public gallery.

"There have been incidents in Manitoba where health-care professionals were prevented from conveying their concerns to a patient’s support network that have ended in tragedy,” said Friesen.

Bricker's adult son Reid was discharged from three hospitals in ten days in 2015 following three suicide attempts.

After the last discharge he went missing and was found dead near Selkirk in 2016.

Since then Bricker has been lobbying for system improvements including changes to hospital release protocols.