Peter Nygard case will be back in Winnipeg court next month

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be back in a Winnipeg courtroom next month.

Nygard, 83, is currently scheduled for court on Oct. 11 at the Manitoba Court of King's Bench on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The charges in Winnipeg have not been tested in court.

Nygard attempted to obtain a judicial review of his extradition order in Manitoba but was denied in May.

The hearing comes after Nygard was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday following a conviction on four counts of sexual assault in Toronto.

The charges stemmed from allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s, as multiple women accused Nygard of sexually assaulting them at his company’s headquarters in Toronto.

Nygard was acquitted on one charge of sexual assault and forcible confinement during his Toronto trial.

Brandon Trask, an assistant professor of law at the University of Manitoba, said the sentencing in Toronto will not have an impact on Nygard's Manitoba case.

"In Manitoba, he's still presumed to be innocent, as everyone is when they're facing charges before there's been a finding of guilt or guilty plea," he said.

While his Manitoba case has seen delays, including lawyer changes, Trask said Nygard's Manitoba case should start moving toward a trial.

"Based on some comments from the judge, certainly from the last time and the time before that in Manitoba, I think we're going to see things move quite quickly going forward," he said.

Nygard is also facing sexual assault charges in the United States and Quebec. He has denied all allegations against him.

-With files from The Canadian Press