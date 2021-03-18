WINNIPEG -- Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s appeal for bail will be heard in a Manitoba court on Thursday morning.

Last month, a judge denied bail for Nygard, leaving him behind bars at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Queen’s Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg said she was satisfied that Nygard was a flight risk, and that she had concerns about witness tampering if he were to be released.

Nygard is now making another bid for bail, but this time with a revised plan that would increase the monitoring of his communications.

The 79-year-old has been in jail now for over three months after he was arrested on Dec. 14 under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities have charged Nygard with nine counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Nygard will be calling into court today, but he will not be appearing on video.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Josh Crabb