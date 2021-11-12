Peter Nygard's bail hearing moved to Nov. 26

WINNIPEG -

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard was set to appear in a Toronto court on Friday for a bail hearing on sexual assault charges; however, the bail hearing has been moved to Nov. 26.

CTV News Winnipeg reported last month that Nygard was taken to Toronto to face multiple sexual assault charges.

In October, Toronto police officers said Nygard is facing six new sexual assault charges and three counts of forcible confinement in a historic sexual assault investigation. He also faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.

Nygard has consented to extradition to the United States.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.