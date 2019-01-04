

Jason Giadola





A petition to the U.S government has started – asking the country to “give back” a portion of land to Canada.

According to the “We The People” website, a White House public domain for registering petitions; an anonymous petitioner says the 300-plus size land should belong to Manitoba.

Jason Goulet runs a resort in the Angle Inlet area of the region and says he’s confident his side of the border will not be Canadian soil.

“Personally, I don’t see it going anywhere,” said Goulet. “Just because of all the technicalities, I mean there are hundreds of cabins on the islands, there’s a lot of U.S tribal land.”

According to the petition, it states: “Negotiators of the initial Canada-US border misunderstood the geography of the area” – after using John Mitchell’s 1783 map of the region.

The petition needs at least 100,000 signatures before January, 29 and if reached, the petition would be reviewed by the U.S government.

Goulet says travelling in-and-out of the U.S is no issue with him and does it once a week. He says residents are required to notify border services that they’re crossing. He says the process could be inconvenience for some, but they have no issue.

“Everyone knows us,” said Goulet. “We’re in and we’re out, a few questions here and there.”

The petition has secured at least 2,700 signatures as of January 3.