WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Humane Society is warning pet owners about the dangers of cannabis edibles.

Although the organization doesn’t have exact numbers, it says it has seen a sharp increase in animals consuming marijuana.

"If you know your pet has ingested marijuana, just be honest because it gives the vet a lot more knowledge and background and can more effectively treat your pet," said Dr. Gina Bowen, director of veterinary serviceswith WHS.

Bowen said dogs are the most common animal to come in for cannabis toxicity because they aren’t picky eaters and tend to like sweets which can contain marijuana.

“Pets are very sensitive to the THC which is in marijuana,” said Bowen.

According to Bowmen, dogs have more neuroreceptors which react to the active ingredients in cannabis, meaning a small dose can cause cannabis toxicity.

Signs of toxicity can include:

Incoordination (stumbling or falling over)

Lethargy (lack of energy)

Dilated pupils

Decreased heart rate

Dribbling urine/ urinary incontinence

Although rarely fatal if treated, cannabis related sicknesses in pets can be avoided if pet owners are careful with marijuana.

Bowen noted people giving cannabis edibles, chocolate or other items that can harm animals as Christmas gifts, should make sure they let the recipient know not to put them anywhere where animals can get into them like under a Christmas tree.