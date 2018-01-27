

CTV Winnipeg





A barn fire near Winkler Man., has left some smaller pets dead and an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 in damages.

Plum Coulee Fire Chief Tony Fehr said crews were called shortly after 2 p.m., Friday to a barn fire on Road 18W between Winkler and Plum Coulee.

Plum Coulee fire officials battled the blaze along with Winkler Manitoba fire crews.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours, said Fehr.

“Best we can determine is the fire started from a heater,” said Fehr.

No one was in the barn at the time. Officials said some smaller pets died in the fire.