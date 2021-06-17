WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is advising people to not wait for Pfizer for their second dose as shipments are expected to slow down in early July.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the government said it has just recently learned that the Pfizer shipments will slow down.

"Very few Pfizer appointments are expected to be available in the weeks ahead," one tweet said.

Despite this, the province said Moderna appointments are available for both first and second doses and people should not wait for Pfizer.

"If you're 18+, don't wait for Pfizer for your 2nd shot when you're eligible – book a Moderna appointment. Pfizer and Moderna are both safe, effective and interchangeable."

Another tweet said if Manitobans take the first available appointment, they will help in protecting the province from COVID-19 sooner than compared to waiting.

