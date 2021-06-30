WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is expecting to see an increase in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine deliveries by the week of July 19.

According to data from Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, during the week of July 5, Manitoba is expecting to receive 32,800 doses of Pfizer. It is expecting 52,700 the following week.

However, during the week of July 19, the Pfizer deliveries ramp up as the province is expecting a delivery of 113,500 Pfizer doses, and then a 133,400-dose delivery the week of July 26.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use for those aged 12 to 17 in Canada.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead for the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

