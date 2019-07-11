

CTV News Winnipeg





A new photo exhibit at the Winnipeg Art Gallery is shedding light on life in the North End over the span of four decades.

John Paskievich’s exhibit titled “The North End” features 50 black and white photographs.

The photographer and filmmaker chronicles life in the neighbourhood from the 1970s to the 2000s.

After studying photography in Toronto, Paskievich was inspired to turn his camera on his own community.

"I grew up in the area, so I always felt like I was going back,” he said. “I photographed it like a painter might take his or her paintbrushes and easel and go out regularly and paint outdoors if they were interested in landscapes."

In addition to celebrating Paskievich’s career, the exhibit is also timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike.

The exhibit runs until Nov. 3.