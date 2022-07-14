Pickleball courts coming to North Kildonan

Winnipeg -

North Kildonan residents will be playing more pickleball after the City of Winnipeg revamps the old tennis courts at Jill Officer Park.

City crews broke ground Wednesday morning, beginning upgrades to the grounds at 1410 Rothesay Street next to River East Collegiate. The original four tennis courts will be reconfigured into two tennis courts and four pickleball courts.

Pickleball is similar to tennis, but uses smaller courts, large paddles instead of racquets, and a lighter "wiffle ball" with holes in it.

"Pickleball is exploding," said North Kildonan Councillor Jeff Browaty, at the ground-breaking ceremony, "It's a huge sport, very accessible to a lot of people."

The project also includes a new "plexipave" playing surface, new benches and trash cans, as well as fencing, parking lot repairs, and landscaping.

The park's namesake, Olympic curling champion Jill Officer, was also at the ceremony.

"This park was literally outside my bedroom window growing up," she said, "These courts I don't think have been touched since I was a kid, and it's just so great to see upgrades being done here."

The project will cost $230,000 and should be finished later in 2022.