Pierre Poilievre talks landfill search during stop in Winnipeg

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Winnipeg Friday morning, where he said every effort needs to be made to find the remains of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

    Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in a Winnipeg-area landfill after they were killed in 2022.

    Poilievre did not elaborate on how the Conservatives would support a landfill search, but says he would like to see criminal justice reforms that will ensure Indigenous people have the same protections as non-Indigenous Canadians.

    The federal Liberals previously funded a feasibility report to search the landfill and requested more research be done on how to safely do a search.

