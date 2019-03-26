

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg recently made it easier for drivers with accessibility requirements to park.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority launched a one-year pilot project on March 1 to make parking easier for those with accessibility needs.

READ MORE: Pilot project would allow unlimited parking hours for disability permit holders

The project allows for those with accessible parking permits to park for as long as they want in certain locations.

The areas include spots around city hall, the Centennial Concert Hall, and the east Exchange District.

Eligible drivers need to register for a special permit.

For more information, visit the city’s website.