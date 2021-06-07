WINNIPEG -- The city is hoping a new pilot project will help Winnipeggers understand when and where they can park.

The pilot project will happen in the Exchange District and new signs will be posted on Bannatyne Avenue, King Street and Arthur Street.

The new signs are in a timetable format and are coloured-coded to show when people can and can't park there or during what times they would be required to pay.

On the left, a current parking, on the right, a new proposed sign that the city is setting up as part of a pilot project in the Exchange District. (Source: City of Winnipeg)

The city said the new signs will be in place next to the existing signage.

"This pilot will help reduce confusion around parking in order to make it easier for those arriving by car to patronize local businesses in our historic Exchange District," Coun. Matt Allard said in a news release.

The city is asking for feedback from Winnipeggers until July 31 to see if the new design makes parking any easier.

People can share their feedback by scanning the QR code on the parking signs or by calling 311.

The city said a second phase of the project is possible and it would see existing parking signs replaced, but it still has to be approved by the province.