Winnipeg is exploring ways to make it easier for drivers with accessibility requirements to park.

A report is recommending a pilot project be done allowing motorists with a disability permit to park in specific locations for an unlimited time.

Right now the maximum time for these pass holders is four hours. During the one-year trial period, the permit holders would be surveyed and the city would track and monitor accessible parking around City Hall, the Centennial Concert Hall and Red River College’s Exchange District campus to determine future requirements.

The report stems from a motion calling on the city to allow accessible parking permit holders to park for an unlimited amount of time during the winter months.