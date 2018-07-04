Featured
Pilot survives plane crash at Russell Airport
RCMP supplied photo of the crash site at the airport in Russell, Man.
A 53-year-old pilot from Winnipeg is in hospital with minor injuries after a plane he was attempting to land flipped near a runway.
RCMP said officers responded to the crash at the Russell Airport Wednesday, just before 10 a.m.
Investigators believe the pilot lost control of the aircraft — a sprayer plane he was the lone occupant of — while trying to land on the runway, flipping into a swampy area.
The Mounties said there was strong winds at the time of the crash.
The runway has been reopened after a closure due to the investigation.
Police said the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.