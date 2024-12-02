WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pilot veers off runway at Manitoba airport

    A pilot veered off the runway at Red Sucker Lake Airport on Saturday.

    According to Manitoba RCMP, there was no crash and no one was physically injured.

    Images from the scene show an Eagle Air Enterprise plane tipped over with damage to the aircraft’s nose.

    The incident, which happened in the remote community about 530 kilometres from Thompson, has been reported to the Transit Safety Board of Canada.

