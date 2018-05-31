

CTV Winnipeg





A rest stop located between Winnipeg and Falcon lake is no longer in jeopardy.

The provincial government has decided against closing the Pine Grove rest stop facility.

The rest area is located along the Trans-Canada Highway between Richer and Hadashville.

It's in need of upgrades, and last week the province said it was considering shutting it down.

On Thursday, a government spokesperson told CTV News after further discussions and consultation, it was decided not to follow through with the plan.

The spokesperson said discussions regarding the lagoon that is in need of repairs are ongoing.

The total cost to fix the lagoon would be $1.6 million dollars.