

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





A Morden, Man., girl got the VIP treatment at a Toronto Raptors game after winning a contest for her skilled impressions.

Logan Speers, 10, won the Powered by Female Fans competition after submitting a video of herself performing impressions of her favourite basketball team’s players.

When Speers learned of her big win, she said she was in disbelief.

“I felt like it wasn’t true,” she said.

“I didn’t believe my mom.”

As part of her prize, Speers got to watch the March 5 matchup between the Raptors and the Houston Rockets from a suite at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. She also got a front row seat to the team’s warm-up, was interviewed by TSN, and got to meet Raptors super fan Nav Bhatia.

While at the game, Speers’ submission video was even broadcast across the arena’s jumbotron for thousands of people to see.

Speers, who plays basketball herself, said the most exciting part about watching basketball is that there’s “more point scored.”

But despite all of the excitement, this young fan said her favourite part of her experience in Toronto was simply watching the game and seeing OG Anunoby’s famous style of shorts in person.