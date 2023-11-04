Plainsmen take Gustafson Bowl in Friday high school football action

The Friday night lights were bright at IG Field last night, as the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) playoffs continue.

The Crocus Plains Plainsmen regional took the Gustafson Bowl home to Brandon after beating the River East Collegiate Kodiaks 34 – 0.

The Fort Frances Muskies are moving on to the AAA finals, beating the Dryden Eagles 22 – 0. As well, the St. John's Tigers beat the St. Norbert Celtics 48-28.

The Churchill Bulldogs beat the Daniel McIntyre Maroons 50 – 6, and Dakota Collegiate will be facing Grant Park High School in the Anavets finals after the Pirates beat the St. Paul's Crusaders 24 – 21, and the Lancers squeaked by the Oak Park Raiders in overtime, 24 – 23.

The WHSFL playoffs continue next week. A full schedule of the games can be found on the league's website.