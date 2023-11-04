WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Plainsmen take Gustafson Bowl in Friday high school football action

    The Friday night lights were bright at IG Field last night, as the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) playoffs continue. (Source: Jamie Dowsett, CTV News) The Friday night lights were bright at IG Field last night, as the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) playoffs continue. (Source: Jamie Dowsett, CTV News)

    The Friday night lights were bright at IG Field last night, as the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) playoffs continue.

    The Crocus Plains Plainsmen regional took the Gustafson Bowl home to Brandon after beating the River East Collegiate Kodiaks 34 – 0.

    The Fort Frances Muskies are moving on to the AAA finals, beating the Dryden Eagles 22 – 0. As well, the St. John's Tigers beat the St. Norbert Celtics 48-28.

    The Churchill Bulldogs beat the Daniel McIntyre Maroons 50 – 6, and Dakota Collegiate will be facing Grant Park High School in the Anavets finals after the Pirates beat the St. Paul's Crusaders 24 – 21, and the Lancers squeaked by the Oak Park Raiders in overtime, 24 – 23.

    The WHSFL playoffs continue next week. A full schedule of the games can be found on the league's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

    The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News