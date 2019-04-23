A plan to change the way signs and billboards are approved in Winnipeg has been delayed.

The property committee decided to put the matter over for 60 days in order to do more consultation with the sign industry.

The change would give authority to the Property & Development Director to make decisions with an appeal process through a committee of councillors, taking power away from the Board of Adjustment.

A report says over the last seven years variances and conditional uses for 63.5% of signs and 53.5% of billboards, rejected by the city’s administration, were then approved by the Board of Adjustment. It says most of the applications overturned in the last two years were for increased size and height.