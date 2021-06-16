WINNIPEG -- A plan to purchase body cameras for police officers is running into great opposition at Winnipeg City Hall.

The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee voted 6-1 against a recommendation to increase the police budget to purchase the technology.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the police have enough money within it’s $300 million plus budget to prioritize this if the service wants the cameras.

Police board member, Coun. Brian Mayes, was the lone vote in favour.

Winnipeg City Council has the final say on the matter.

Winnipeg’s Police Board passed a report which estimates a $32 million cost over six years for the program.