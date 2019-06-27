Plan to split Old Tuxedo lot quashed by appeal
The owner of a corner lot, located at Handsart Boulevard and Nanton Boulevard, wanted to subdivide in order to build a second home next to this one.
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 2:24PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 2:25PM CST
A controversial lot split in one of Winnipeg’s wealthier neighbourhoods is not moving forward.
A city committee is upholding an appeal by some prominent neighbours against the plan in a 2-1 vote.
Winnipeg’s Board of Adjustment approved the subdivision on the lot at Handsart and Nanton Boulevards in April.
Area residents including David Asper, Jim Ludlow and Ken Zaifman opposed the split.