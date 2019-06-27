A controversial lot split in one of Winnipeg’s wealthier neighbourhoods is not moving forward.

A city committee is upholding an appeal by some prominent neighbours against the plan in a 2-1 vote.

Winnipeg’s Board of Adjustment approved the subdivision on the lot at Handsart and Nanton Boulevards in April.

Area residents including David Asper, Jim Ludlow and Ken Zaifman opposed the split.