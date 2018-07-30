The Pallister Government unveiled its plan to cut emissions from large industrial polluters who are not subject to the incoming carbon tax.

Companies that produce more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year will have to keep emissions below a set level. If they don’t those businesses will pay the carbon tax, which is $25 for every tonne over the limit.

The plan applies to six companies in Manitoba.

A declining cap of 2 per cent a year is also being considered to further reduce pollution from the large emitters.

The province says it wants to reduce emissions but also help businesses stay competitive.