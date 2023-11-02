Manitoba RCMP says a plane made a temporary landing on a rural road in the RM of St. Andrews Thursday night.

RCMP said the Selkirk detachment was told a plane that had seven people on board might have crashed as it lost contact with St. Andrews Airport as it was coming to land.

"The plane apparently ran out of fuel but was able to land safely on Pigeon Bluff Road with no injuries," RCMP said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

Police helped airport staff bring the plane to Highway 67, block off the area and refuel it. The plane was able to take off again and fly to St. Andrews Airport.