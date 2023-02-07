Plans for Chief Peguis statue unveiled, monument to be revealed in 2024

The Manitoba government has shared the plans for the new Chief Peguis statue that will be showcased on the legislative grounds.

The Progressive Conservative government promised a statue of Chief Peguis in 2020. The statue is to commemorate Peguis' signing of the first treaty in western Canada in 1817. It will mark the first statue of a First Nations person on the grounds of the legislature.

"The historic Peguis-Selkirk Treaty was the first instance of a formal written agreement recognizing Indigenous land rights in Western Canada," said Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma, in a news release.

The government had signed an agreement with Friends of the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty Inc. when the plans were announced and put $500,000 toward its creation.

The statue will feature Chief Peguis and include inscriptions recognizing all five treaty signatory chiefs, as well as King George III and Lord Selkirk.

Once completed, the statue will sit on the north lawn of the Legislative Building between the Next of Kin monument and east of the former Queen Victoria statue.

"As the first monument on the Legislative Building grounds to recognize the contributions of First Nations people, it is intended to promote reconciliation between First Nations and non-Indigenous Manitobans," said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke in a news release.

A request for proposals will determine who designs the statue.

"We are hopeful the design and construction phases will lead to the unveiling of the monument on Sept. 28, 2024 – the 160th anniversary of the death of Chief Peguis," said John Perrin, the co-chair of Friends of the Peguis-Selkirk Treaty Inc. and president of the Scottish Heritage Council of Manitoba, in a news release.

The Peguis-Selkirk Treaty was signed on July 18, 1817, at Fort Douglas in Winnipeg. Chief Peguis signed the treaty as well as allied chiefs Mache Wheseab, Mechkaddewikonaie, Kayajieskebinoa, Ouckidoat, and Thomas Douglas, the fifth Earl of Selkirk.

The treaty was to bring peace between Scottish settlers and local First Nations people.

- With files from Steve Lambert of The Canadian Press