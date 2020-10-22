WINNIPEG -- Following months of consultation, Treaty 1 Development Corp. is set to unveil the redevelopment plans for the former Kapyong Barracks on Thursday morning.

Proposed plans include conceptual street networks, community and commercial spaces, a mixed-use village, and space for sports and recreation.

In May, the Treaty 1 Development Corp., along with the Canada Lands company, launched a project website giving Manitobans the opportunity to provide feedback on what could fill the approximately 160 acres of land.

This redevelopment comes after the federal government and Treaty 1 First Nations reached a settlement agreement in August 2019.

The Treaty 1 First Nations, which is comprised of seven First Nations, will own 109 acres, with the Canada Lands Company owning 51 acres.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported demolition of the existing site is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021, and construction for Phase 1 of redevelopment could begin in summer or fall of 2021.

The developer said Manitobans can expect to see the full Kapyong Preferred Concept Plan at 10 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Josh Crabb and Jeremie Charron.