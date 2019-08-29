

A new plaque was unveiled Thursday paying tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike, as well as a musical depicting the important moment in history.

The plaque is part of Project Bookmark, an initiative creating “bookmarks” across Canada through literary exhibits.

The plaque features lyrics from “Strike! The Musical” written by Danny Schur and Rick Chafe.

This is the 27th bookmark on the Canadian Literary Trail, and the first musical included in Project Bookmark.

The Bookmark is featured at the Stephan Juba Park in Winnipeg.