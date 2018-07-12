A city committee is set to consider an idea that’s popped up in municipalities across Canada –- a ban on single use plastic bags.

The issue is heading to the City of Winnipeg’s standing policy committee on water and waste for further discussion, after Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt made a motion to implement a ban at a community committee meeting Tuesday.

East Kildonan Transcona community committee chairperson Jason Schreyer said it’s an important issue.

“What I do know is that we have to do something about it. It's only getting worse because they (plastic bags) basically don't degrade," said Schreyer

The water and waste committee will now consider the motion.

The Manitoba government has already set up a recycling task force to look at ways to reduce plastic bag waste.

"They're looking at the issue and they're going to be coming back to me hopefully in short order with some recommendations,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires. “I'm eager to advance conversations on how we can reduce single use plastics in the province of Manitoba.

About 160 million single use plastic bags are distributed each year in the province.

Bag bans have already been implemented in Leaf Rapids, Snow Lake, Thompson and The Pas.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he's open to working collaboratively with the province and Association of Manitoba Municipalities on the issue.

“If the provincial government is going to make a move on that, we hope there’s coordination with the City of Winnipeg as well as through AMM,” said Bowman.