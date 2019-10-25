

Pat McKay, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- When Dalima Chhibber arrived in Winnipeg back in August, it marked her first trip to Canada. Just over two months later, there’s one thing that stands out.

"It is so cold,” she laughed. “I don't like the cold."

Understandable, considering the weather patterns are different where she grew up, in New Delhi, India. The heavy snowfall that started back on Oct. 10 and continued through Thanksgiving weekend happened to be her first snow event.

"I just didn't want to step out of my house, I was just like, “Oh my God, I'm in house arrest, I'm not going to go out,”” she said. “Like even though I didn't want to do it, my friends just like pushed me in the snow and I was laying down, and then they were just like, ‘Make snow angels,’ and I was laying down and doing all of that."

But the 22-year-old didn’t come to Winnipeg for the weather -- she’s here for school and soccer.

"I was planning to do my masters in sports psychology, and there are not many opportunities back in India,” she said. “Along with that I wanted to test myself in the game."

Chhibber has been a member of India’s national soccer program for the last eight years, starting with the under 14 group and working her way up to the senior national team. Despite playing on the international stage at the highest level, it’s taken some work for her to get accustomed to the Canada West league.

"The speed of play, the intensity, and the physicality of the game,” she said. “Because back home I see the game being more technical."

"Some of her biggest strengths are her ability to read the game and her technical ability,” said Bisons’ head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas, who used her connections in the soccer world to bring Chhibber to the program. “So now that she's improving also in the physical side of the game, she's getting a lot better and better every time."

Chhibber scored a goal and added an assist for the Bisons while playing in 12 regular season games.

Their playoff run begins Friday against the UNBC Wolfpack.