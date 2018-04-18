

CTV Winnipeg





The next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party will be the biggest one yet, according to Economic Development Winnipeg.

The capacity will be increased by more than 50 per cent, allowing even more fans to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets. The party will be expanded to include Graham Avenue.

Economic Development Winnipeg said an additional television screen will be added, meaning fans can watch the game live from one of five screens. More vendors and washrooms will also be added.

The last street party saw a total of 9,000 people take part.

The next party begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Jets lead the series 3-1 following a win Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.