

CTV Winnipeg





A concert at Bell MTS Place this weekend is being moved back a day to accommodate the NHL playoff schedule for the series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights.

People with tickets to a Queens of the Stone Age show originally scheduled for Sunday, May 20, will be able to use their tickets to the band on Saturday, May 19, Live Nation Entertainment announced Monday.

It said if ticket holders are unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Doors will open at 8 p.m., with opening guests Royal Blood scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Game 5 in the NHL playoff series between the Jets and the Knights will take place Sunday at Bell MTS Place at 3 p.m., if needed.