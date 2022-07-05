'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information

It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.

The evening of January 30, 2021, was the last time Robert Hutchison spoke with his family. Now 521 days later, Robert's mother Monique Hutchison says her son is still missing.

"We believe someone out there may have information about Robert," Monique said during a plea for information with the Winnipeg Police Service on Tuesday.

In March, months after Robert disappeared, police put out a bulletin saying Hutchison was missing.

Sgt. Andrea Scott of the Missing Persons Unit said investigators have been working to put the pieces of the puzzle together. On Tuesday, she said new information has come to light leading investigators to believe Robert is a victim of foul play.

"He didn't choose to disappear," Scott said. "Someone knows what happened to Robert."

Police believe Robert was last seen on the night of Jan. 31, 2021, somewhere around Manitoba Avenue and Artillery Street – an area he was known to frequent.

"At the time leading up to his disappearance he was suffering from some addictions and we believe that has led to the reason of his disappearance," said Scott.

"We are hoping that area residents can think back to that time and try to remember if there was a suspicious person, vehicle or something heard that they can remember."

Monique said Robert was a proud veteran, a brother and an amazing uncle to his nieces and nephew.

"He was a friend to so many and he is dearly missed by not only us, but our large extended family," she said.

Monique implored anyone who knows what happened to her son to come forward to police with information – no matter how big or small the detail may be.

"Please break the silence that has kept us in the dark for a year and a half. By being silent, you share in the guilt. By coming forward, you will help this family learn what has happened to our son, and help us heal and move forward. Help us bring our son home."

Robert is described as being five-foot-ten with a medium build, a light-brown brush-cut hair style and hazel eyes. He was 33 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.