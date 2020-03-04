WINNIPEG -- Residents in the town of Altona will have the chance to weigh in on whether cannabis retailers should be allowed to set up shop in town.

A plebiscite has been set for May 13, 2020 asking "Should license retail cannabis stores be allowed in Altona?"

This comes after a petition calling for the plebiscite was submitted to the town council in late February.

To vote, residents must be at least 18-years-old, be a Canadian citizen, and be a resident of Altona for at least six months or the registered owner of property in Altona for at least six months prior to voting day.

To find out if you are on the voter list, call the Town of Altona administrative office at (204) 324-6468. More information about public information sessions can be found on the Town of Altona website.