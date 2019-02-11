Featured
PM in Winnipeg Tuesday for transit announcement
In this file image, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media before caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 6:40PM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Winnipeg Tuesday.
According to an itinerary posted by the Prime Minister’s office, Trudeau will be joined by Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr to make an announcement at the Winnipeg Transit Fort Rouge Garage in South Osborne.
The announcement will be related to transit infrastructure, said the itinerary, and Trudeau will take questions from members of the media afterward.