Poilievre coming to Winnipeg on Friday

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is coming to Winnipeg on Friday.

    According to a news release, Poilievre is holding a news conference in the city at 9 a.m. at Gardewine Transport, located north of the airport.

    There is no word yet on what he will be announcing.

