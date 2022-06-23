Polar bear dies at Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo said one of its polar bears has died.

“It is with great sadness that the Assiniboine Park Zoo announces that one of its polar bears passed away on Tuesday,” the zoo said in a media alert Thursday morning.

Grant Furniss, the zoo’s senior director of zoological operations, is set to give more information and answer questions about the death at a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

