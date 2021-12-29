Police able to identify man who died before Christmas
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -
Winnipeg police have been able to identify a man who died before Christmas after putting a plea out to the public.
Officers found a man who had significant injuries near the St. James bridge on Dec. 23.
The man was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead when he arrived.
Investigators don't suspect foul play in the man's death.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance.