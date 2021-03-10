WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are conducting an operation near the corner of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street on Wednesday morning.

CTV News video from the scene shows police have taped off an area behind and beside a two-storey building in the 600 block of Stella Ave. Several police vehicles are also stationed in the area.

The taped area includes a home on Stella, adjacent to the building. Tape is also visible in a back lane nearby.

Police have confirmed they are conducting an operation there but did not specify the nature of their activity.

They’ve asked that the public stay clear of the area so investigators have room to work.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’S Ken Gabel