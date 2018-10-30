

CTV Winnipeg





With Halloween just around the corner, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and Winnipeg Police Service are reminding people of some safety tips.

For costumes, they suggest wearing something bright and reflective and carrying a glow stick or flashlight. They also warn against masks, saying they can obscure vision and suggest makeup instead. They also recommend ensuring costumes fit well and aren’t too long.

Officials suggest trick-or-treating while it’s light outside and avoiding shortcuts through alleys. It’s recommended parents talk to kids about the route they’ll be taking and the time they’re expected home.

When trick-or-treaters return with their haul, caregivers should examine candy before it’s eaten. They suggest throwing out homemade treats and checking the rest for signs of tampering, like discoloration, pinholes or wrapper tears. Kids with allergies should only eat candy with an ingredients list, as many Halloween treats aren’t labelled.

When it comes to carving jack-o-lanterns, it’s safest to use a flashlight, glow stick or battery-operated candle.

Officials also say to keep pumpkins away from exits, so nothing blocks escape routes.

You can find more Halloween safety tips online.