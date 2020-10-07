Advertisement
Police and firefighters to do training exercise at Polo Park
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 5:31PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will be doing a training exercise at CF Polo Park mall on Wednesday evening.
A statement from police said the planned training exercise will occur after the mall closes at 8 p.m.
They said people in the area may notice a "larger-than-normal presence of emergency vehicles in the area."
Police did not say what the training exercise will include.