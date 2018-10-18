

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday after staff members found a threatening note at Churchill High School.

Officers went to the school on Hay Street around 10 a.m. in response to a bomb threat.

The school, which includes around 500 students, had been evacuated.

Winnipeg police searched the school, but didn’t find anything of concern.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for public mischief and uttering threats – damage property.

He has been released on promise to appear.