Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with bomb threat
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:09AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday after staff members found a threatening note at Churchill High School.
Officers went to the school on Hay Street around 10 a.m. in response to a bomb threat.
The school, which includes around 500 students, had been evacuated.
Winnipeg police searched the school, but didn’t find anything of concern.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for public mischief and uttering threats – damage property.
He has been released on promise to appear.