

CTV Winnipeg





An 18-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a shooting in Portage la Prairie, Man.

That after RCMP made a public plea for information on the suspect, saying he was considered armed and dangerous.

A 22-year-old Langruth, Man. man died after being shot on Monday, May 20.

On Thursday, police asked for help to find a suspect Laurent Beaulieu, 18, and on Monday the Mounties said the Portage la Prairie teen was arrested in Winnipeg Friday with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service tactical support team.

When Beaulieu was taken into custody, a 17-year-old girl from Long Plain First Nation was also arrested. RCMP said she has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact their local police agency or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.