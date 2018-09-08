

CTV Winnipeg





A man was taken to hospital after he tried to stop someone from driving off with his vehicle, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Sept. 7 around 3:15 p.m. police said they went to a business by Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue due to a report of an incident that involved a vehicle.

A man, whose vehicle had been stolen earlier in the week from the Rossmere area, came across his stolen car. Officers said when he tried to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle, he was dragged and hurt. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle was later found by police. No arrests have been made.

On Sept. 12 police said they identified two people they believe to be responsible.

An arrest warrant was issued for Scott Kenneth Lindell, 39. On Sept. 26 around 1:40 a.m. officers found Lindell near a home in the 200 block of Adsum Drive and brought him into custody.

A warrant was also issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Melissa Ashley Forest. On Sept. 24 around 10:40 p.m. the WPS found her at a home in the 1000 block of Fleet Avenue and took her into custody.

Lindell and Forest have been remanded into custody.

The police thank the public for their help in finding these two people.