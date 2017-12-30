

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said they have arrested two suspects in connection with a downtown shooting that happened in the early morning of Dec. 14.

Police located a man in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to hospital and eventually upgraded to stable condition. A woman with minor injuries was also at the scene and also taken to hospital.

Police announced on Saturday that the woman has been identified as a suspect and placed under arrest.

Serenity Georgia Contois, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a weapon. She remains in custody.

Early Friday afternoon, police located a second suspect at a suite in a residential complex in the 100 block of Hargrave.

Police learned that both suspects had been socializing with the victim when an argument broke out. The suspects then armed themselves with a shot gun and fired at the victim before taking off, police said.

Officers found a firearm hidden in the Hargrave Street-St. Mary Avenue area, which turned out to be a sawed-off 12 gauge shot gun that had been reported stolen in October 1998.

Deon Lam, 34, of Grand Rapids, has been charged with multiple offences including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody.