

CTV Winnipeg





A 26-year-old man is dead after being stabbed at a residence in Easterville, Man.

RCMP said officers were sent to the scene at around 10:05 p.m. Saturday after a stabbing was reported.

The 26-year-old man, from Easterville, was found dead inside.

At around 11:15 p.m. police arrested another Easterville man, Mason Scott, 20, who was charged with second degree murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.