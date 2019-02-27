Featured
Police arrest 20-year-old after fatal stabbing in Easterville, Man.
The 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed is from Easterville,Man., RCMP said.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 12:24PM CST
A 26-year-old man is dead after being stabbed at a residence in Easterville, Man.
RCMP said officers were sent to the scene at around 10:05 p.m. Saturday after a stabbing was reported.
The 26-year-old man, from Easterville, was found dead inside.
At around 11:15 p.m. police arrested another Easterville man, Mason Scott, 20, who was charged with second degree murder.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.