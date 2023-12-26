WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police arrest 2nd suspect in forcible confinement case, 3rd still at large

    Police are still searching for Evelyn Marie McKay, 40, and are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they have information concerning her whereabouts. (Source: WPS)

    Winnipeg police have arrested a second person in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.

    On Dec. 10, police were called to a residence on Carlton Street, where a 27-year-old woman was found abandoned in a dumpster after being held against her will for more than 24 hours.

    Police had issued warrants for the arrest of three people in relation to the crime. A 27-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 22 and remains behind bars.

    A second suspect, 35-year-old Joey Michael Audy, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, uttering threats, robbery, and forcible confinement. All charges must be proven in court.

    Police are still searching for Evelyn Marie McKay, 40, and are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they have information concerning her whereabouts.

