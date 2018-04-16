

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth after a 50-year-old man was robbed of his rental car, driven around and dropped off after being slashed with a knife in the chest.

The incident happened on April 8. Emergency responders were called to help an injured man found near Parr Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Investigators believe the man had been standing near a car he had rented in the area of Sargent Avenue and Lipton Street when two people came up to him, pulled a knife and demanded a ride.

One of the suspects sat behind him and told him to drive to a back lane on Selkirk, where they demanded money and the car keys.

Police said the man was slashed after he said he didn’t have any money, and the suspects made him give them bank cards and pin numbers instead before dropping him off.

He was initially taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

On Friday, officers in the Winnipeg police helicopter spotted the stolen vehicle “being driven erratically” near Parr Street and Mountain Avenue, police said.

Officers arrested and charged a 27-year-old man and 20-year-old woman alleged to have fled the vehicle, but do not believe they were the same suspects involved in the initial robbery.

On Saturday, one of the males who police believe was involved was arrested. The 30-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and robbery.

Police continue to search for the other suspect, and ask anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.