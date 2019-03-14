

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said three people have been charged with multiple weapons offences after officers found a small cache of weapons in a vehicle.

It happened at around 11:10 p.m. Monday, police said, when officers pulled over an SUV in the area of Arlington Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Police spotted a large hunting knife they said was in plain view through a window in the back of the vehicle, which they then searched thoroughly.

Officers seized the knife, a loaded, sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, ammunition, a hatchet, brass knuckles and an illegal folding knife.

Two men, Joshua Ryan Durant, 35, and Richard Alexander Traverse, 26, have been charged and remain in custody.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was also charged and has been released on a promise to appear in court.